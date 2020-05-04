PH Navy foils illegal fishing activities in Tawi-Tawi

BONGAO, Tawi–Tawi -- Philippine Navy personnel aborad BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS35) foiled illegal fishing activities off Sikalong-Kalong Island, Pearl Bank, Tawi-Tawi.

PS35 while conducting maritime patrol and establishing naval presence in the area, as well as scouting of unauthorized inter-island movements, monitored three (3) fishing bancas conducting illegal fishing activities in the said vicinity.

PS35 immediately deployed its boarding team to conduct inspection and subsequent apprehension and was able to confirmed the illegal activities of the fishermen.

Improvised dynamites (liquor bottle filled with ammonium nitrate with blasting cap) and blasted fish were found in the bancas which is illegal. Fishing bancas, namely F/B Lady Sara, F/B Miss Mina 2018 and F/B Julma along with six (6) fishermen, were brought alongside PS35 for further inspection and proper documentation.

Twenty seven (27) bottles of remaining improvised dynamites composed of a total of more or less 18kg of ammonium nitrate, blasting caps and three (3) kilos of blasted fish with a total estimated value of Php 15,000.00 were confiscated from the apprehended fishermen.

Meanwhile, the apprehended individuals, all residents of Sitio Baabag, Hasa-Hasa (Taja Island), Brgy Darul Akram, Pearl Bank, Tawi-Tawi, and their respective bancas were turned-over to their community leaders, Kagawad Abdul A. Jul and Mrs Jabira S. Sahibuddin for proper disposition and penalties violating municipal ordinances.

The apprehension of the illegal fishermen bespeaks well of the Philippine Navy’s never-ending commitment and dedication to protect the maritime environment and its resources from any destructive and illegal fishing activities in support to Maritime Law Enforcement.