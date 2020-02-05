Physician kidnapped in Sulu's capital town Jolo
COTABATO CITY --- State forces are in pursuit of gunmen who snatched physician Daniel Moreno Tuesday night in Jolo town in Sulu province.
The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said in an initial statement Wednesday morning that the Sulu provincial police and military units in the island province are now cooperating in locating Moreno and his captors.
Initial reports reaching PRO-BAR’s command center in Camp SK Pendatun Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao said Moreno was abducted by four men using a dark red vehicle while in his clinic not too distant from the Jolo municipal hall.
The kidnappers’ getaway Toyota Tamaraw FX was last seen headed to nearby Indanan town in Sulu, according to witnesses.
Jolo is the capital town of Sulu, a known bastion of the Abu Sayyaf terror group that has a reputation for fomenting hatred for non-Muslims and for beheading local and foreign captives if ransom demands are not met.
