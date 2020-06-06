With poise, LGBT in Çolumbio, Sultan Kudarat haul sacks of rice
COLUMBIO, Sultan Kudarat - Napagkatuwaan ng ilang empleyado ng LGU at mga miyembro ng Lesbian, Gay, bi-sexual and transgender (LGBT) na magsuot ng costume habang nagbubuhat ng bigas sa Barangay Poblacion sa nasabing bayan.
Ayon kay Leila Mae Motalib, isa sa mga empleyado ng LGU Columbio, dahil sa pagkabagot sa quarantine dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic naisipan nilang gawing katuwaan ang pagbubuhat ng bigas na nagsimula pa noong biyernes.
Miyembro ng Pag-asa Youth Association of the Philippines o PYAP Columbio Chapter ang mga LGBT na nagvolunteer sa pagre-repack ng ayuda na ipamamahagi sa mga residente ng Columbio.
