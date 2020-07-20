Police neutralize brod of Basit Usman linked to GenSan bombing

KORONADAL CITY – Police announced today the death of one of the suspects in the 2018 bombing in Gen. Santos City during Sunday’s law enforcement operation in POlomolok, South Cotabato, police said.

Lt. Colonel Lino Capellan, speaking for police in the Soccsksargen region, identified the slain bombing suspect as Ben Usman, a member of Ansar al-Kilafa terrorist organization who has warrant of arrest for multiple murders.

Capellan said Usman, brother of foreign trained Maguindanao bomber Basit Usman, resisted arrest and opened fire on lawmen enforcing the warrant of arrest at his home in Purok 2, Barangay Lapu, Polomolok, South Cotabato at 2:45 a.m.

Police Regional office 12 – Notorious Criminal, member of Ansar-al Khalifa, and suspect for 2018 GenSan City bombing neutralized in Polomolok, South Cot. a day after the Anti-terror Act took effect.

“Our troops were forced to returned fire, hitting him in various parts of his body,” Capellan said, adding that troops rushed Usman to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Capellan said Usman was linked to the bombing in front of a drug store at Crossing Makar, Gen. Santos City at 11 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

Police found a cal. 38 revolver, a hand grenade and an ISIS flag in the supsect’s home.