Pope names US archbishop as new nuncio to the Philippines

Pope Francis on Monday has chosen Archbishop Charles John Brown to be his next ambassador to the Philippines.

The 60-year-old American diplomat will move to Manila from Albania, where he has served as apostolic nuncio since 2017.

Archbishop Brown will succeed Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, who is now the Vatican’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations in New York.

The country has been without a nuncio after Archbishop Caccia ended his tour of duty in the Philippines in December 2019 .

As papal envoy, he will represent the Holy See to government authorities in the Philippines, while also playing a crucial role in the selection of bishops.

Born in New York, Archbishop Brown was ordained priest for the Archdiocese of New York in May 1989.

Before coming to Rome, he worked as assistant parish priest St. Brendan’s Church in the Bronx.

In September 2009, he was appointed as adjunct secretary of the International Theological Commission, which helps the Vatican, primarily the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in examining doctrinal questions of major importance.

On Nov. 26, 2011, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Fr. Brown Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, elevating him to the dignity of archbishop.

Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Brown Apostolic Nuncio to Albania March 9, 2017.