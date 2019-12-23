  Monday Dec, 23 2019 02:15:22 AM

Powerful blast rocks Cotabato City 

Breaking News • 19:45 PM Sun Dec 22, 2019
177
By: 
John M. Unson
Police bomb experts prepare gadgets and safety vests to disrupt suspected IED in front of DXMS in Cotabato City. (contributed photo)

COTABATO CITY --- A number of people, among them patrolling soldiers, got hurt in an explosion that ripped through a busy spot in the city’s downtown just after dusk today.

Responding probers from the Cotabato City police and intelligence agents from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters an explosive went off inside a passenger vehicle while in transit along Sinsuat Avenue here, near the broadcast center of the Catholic Station dxMS.

Army and police bomb experts are still trying to determine what kind of explosive was used in the attack.

Bomb experts disrupted two other suspected improvised explosive devices found in the blast scene, not too distant from Cotabato City’s Immaculate Conception Cathedral, where three churchgoers were killed while more than 20 others were injured in a bomb attack about a decade ago. []

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Blast victims in Cotabato City, Libungan, North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - At least 17 persons, including eight soldiers, were hurt after one of two teenagers on a motorbike tossed a fragmentation grenade...

Catamco condemns Libungan, Cotabato City bombings

Bombings in Cotabato City and Municipality of Libungan on December 22, 2019 tonight. 

The bombings in the Municipality of Libungan and in...

Cotabato Mayor Guiani-Sayadi statement on Sunday night bombing that hurt 16

Tonight is a sad and unfortunate night for all Cotabatenios.

As of this time, 16 are reported wounded after a grenade explosion transpired...

Powerful blast rocks Cotabato City 

COTABATO CITY --- A number of people, among them patrolling soldiers, got hurt in an explosion that ripped through a busy spot in the city’s...

Motorist from Maguindanao dies in Leyte highway mishap

LEYTE - A village chair and two others were killed in a highway mishap Saturday in Abuyog, Leyte involving a Toyota Fortuner sports utility...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208