Powerful blast rocks Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY --- A number of people, among them patrolling soldiers, got hurt in an explosion that ripped through a busy spot in the city’s downtown just after dusk today.
Responding probers from the Cotabato City police and intelligence agents from the Army’s 6th Infantry Division told reporters an explosive went off inside a passenger vehicle while in transit along Sinsuat Avenue here, near the broadcast center of the Catholic Station dxMS.
Army and police bomb experts are still trying to determine what kind of explosive was used in the attack.
Bomb experts disrupted two other suspected improvised explosive devices found in the blast scene, not too distant from Cotabato City’s Immaculate Conception Cathedral, where three churchgoers were killed while more than 20 others were injured in a bomb attack about a decade ago. []
