Prayers pour in for Cardinal Tagle’s recovery

After Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, netizens took to social media to wish his speedy recovery.

Within minutes after the Vatican announced the cardinal’s condition, prayers poured in from different parts of the world for his healing and good health.

The Philippine episcopal conference also asked the bishops to include Tagle in their daily Mass intentions until he recovers fully from Covid-19.

Its acting president, Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, asked for more prayers so that the Vatican official “resumes his important ministry for the universal Church”.

Cardinal Tagle, who is the prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, arrived in Manila from Rome on Thursday for a brief late summer break and to visit his elderly parents in Imus, Cavite.

“Now he is prevented from doing so because he has to stay in isolation in the next 14 days,” David said.

Curia officials are entitled to at least one month vacation within the summer season.

As a travel requirement, the former Manila archbishop underwent a swab test in Rome on Sept. 7, which turned out to be negative.

The cardinal left Rome on Sept. 9 and upon his arrival in Manila, he was again tested for Covid-19 and the positive result came out on Sept. 11. He is asymptomatic and in quarantine.

As a precautionary measure, residents at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino (PCF) in Rome where Tagle has been staying also underwent quarantine.

“While currently there are no perceived health and safety risks, as part of our precautionary measures, residents are instructed to remain within the premises of the Collegio until further instructions,” said Fr. Gregory Gaston, PCF Rector.