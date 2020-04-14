PRO BAR awards Lamitan MPS personnel 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Manalo Abu, regional for the Bangsamoro police recognized the bravery and heroism exhibited by the personnel of Lamitan City Police Station while in the performance of their duty.

A "Medalya ng Kadakilaan" was awarded to late PSSg Simhar P Jumala who paid the ultimate sacrifice of offering his own life during a police response to a reported presence of armed persons.

In behalf of Gen. Abu, who could not go to the residence of the late PSSg Jumala because of the enhanced community quarantine, the said award was personally given by by Colonel Rodrigo Maramo, Basilan police provincial director, Basilan Police Provincial Office at BPPO, Menzi, at Isabela City on April 8, 2020.

Cash assistance worth Php 125,000 was also given to the family.

Due recognition was also given to PCpl Gamar H Asani who was wounded during the same operation.

He was accorded a "Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting" and was given financial assistance amounting to PHPPhp 98,500.

Further, at 9:30 AM of April 11, 2020, Lt. Colonel Cerrazid A Umabong, Force Commander, 1st PMFC handed over additional financial assistance worth Php51,000 to PCpl Gamar H Asani.

The financial assistance was made possible through the generosity of the men, women and non-uniformed personnel of BPPO with the support of local chief executives of Basilan.

The personnel of Lamitan CPS responded to a reported presence of armed persons in Parangbasak, Lamitan City, Basilan last April 4, 2020.

However, upon arrival in the area, they were fired upon by unidentified armed persons that resulted in the death of PSSg Jumala and wounding of PCpl Asani.