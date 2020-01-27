Ranger battalion cites Basilan lawmaker’s peace initiatives

BASILAN --- The Army’s 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion awarded with a special citation plaque over the weekend Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, lone congressional representative of Basilan, for his extensive support to the peacekeeping missions of the unit.

Hataman’s Program Against Violent Extremism, which he started while he was still governor of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, paved the way for the surrender of more than 200 members of the Abu Sayyaf in Basilan in the past three years.

Hataman relinquished his governorship of the ARMM on February 2019 as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM, replaced the 29-year autonomous government.

He was elected as Basilan’s congressman during the May 2019 elections.

The citation plaque was handed over to the lawmaker by Lt. Col. Frederick Sales over the weekend during a simple rite in Lamitan City, where the battalion command post of the 3rd SRB is located.

P