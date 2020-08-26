  Wednesday Aug, 26 2020 06:59:44 PM

Red-backed sea eagle rescued in Maguindanao

Climate Change/Environment • 15:15 PM Wed Aug 26, 2020
27
By: 
MENRE BARMM news release
BARMM environment officials turn over the Brahminy Kite (Haliastur indus) or red-backed sea eagle to Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto zoo through Fr. Mars Andres, OMI (2nd from left)

                      

COTABATO CITY - The BARMM-MENRE, through CENRO-1A Maguindanao and the Biodiversity Management Services, has rescued a Brahminy Kite (Haliastur indus) or red-backed sea eagle, locally known as ‘Lawin,’ that was found by a concerned citizen in Bulalo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Allan Gunta, 49 years old, a resident of the said municipality, shared that he found the wildlife being accompanied by playing children along the streets.

CENRO Noroden Abdullah, and Foresters Baharodin Baulo and Datun Salipada of MENRE, however, found the lawin to be free of injury upon inspection and turned it over to Our Lourdes of Grotto in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao for better wildlife safekeeping.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species labels the Brahminy kite as ‘Least Concern’, which does not mean that this raptor is “not endangered as its population is still decreasing but is classified as Least Concern due to its extremely large home range.”

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Red-backed sea eagle rescued in Maguindanao

                       COTABATO CITY - The BARMM-MENRE, through CENRO-1A Maguindanao...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug 26, 2020)

HEADLINES: 1.  Chief of police ng Carmen, North Cotabato, nasawi habang tinutugis ang suspect sa pagpatay ng isang Indian national....

Sultan Kudarat mayor placed under 45-day preventive suspension

TACURONG CITY - Upon the recommendation of the Sangguniang Panglalawigan, Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto Teng Mangudadatu on Tuesday placed Mayor Azel V...

Local farmer groups to supply vegetables for inmates of SK jails

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Sultan Kudarat, in partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption in Barangay RH-10, Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company vowed to restore power as soon as possible.

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

First Content

Tue, 04/09/2019 - 11:45 100000

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267