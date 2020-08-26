Red-backed sea eagle rescued in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - The BARMM-MENRE, through CENRO-1A Maguindanao and the Biodiversity Management Services, has rescued a Brahminy Kite (Haliastur indus) or red-backed sea eagle, locally known as ‘Lawin,’ that was found by a concerned citizen in Bulalo, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Allan Gunta, 49 years old, a resident of the said municipality, shared that he found the wildlife being accompanied by playing children along the streets.

CENRO Noroden Abdullah, and Foresters Baharodin Baulo and Datun Salipada of MENRE, however, found the lawin to be free of injury upon inspection and turned it over to Our Lourdes of Grotto in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao for better wildlife safekeeping.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species labels the Brahminy kite as ‘Least Concern’, which does not mean that this raptor is “not endangered as its population is still decreasing but is classified as Least Concern due to its extremely large home range.”