Region 12 farmers earn P1.5-M from DA's Kadiwa program

KORONADAL CITY - Individual farmers, farmer cooperatives as well as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs that joined the roll-out of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels in Region 12 have generated more than PhP1.5-million after the three-location mobile sale.

Arlan Mangelen, DA 12 regional executive director reported that big sales generation was realized after KADIWA on Wheels travelled to three key areas in the region. Yesterday, the mobile market served consumers in Kidapawan City; on April 8, it went to Cotabato City; and on April 3, it set-up mobile stores in some barangays in Koronadal City.

“We are glad to note that KADIWA has helped not just our farmer-producers and our MSMEs but also our consuming public in this time of crisis,” Mangelen pointed out.

KADIWA is a DA’s initiative that provides food for the public at the same time income for farmers affected by the execution of enhanced community quarantine due to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We provide access to fresh and nutritious farm products to residents who are unable to leave their homes because of the ongoing community quarantine while helping farmers and fisherfolk market their produce," Mangelen added.

Through KADIWA, the DA is identifying farmers and bring them in a specific area where they personally sell their products which include fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, rice, dressed chicken, fish and processed products at farm gate prices.

KADIWA on Wheels is carried out in partnership with the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), National Dairy Authority (NDA), local government units and other partners.

This initiative is part of the DA’s food security program dubbed as Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat (ALPAS) Laban sa COVID-19 of Secretary William "Manong Willie" Dar.

Quarantine protocols such as wearing of face masks and social distancing were enforced during KADIWA on Wheels roll-out.

Farmer Sweet Belarmino of Tupi, South Cotabato said that KADIWA is a big help to the farmers saying “Sa panahon ngayon, mahirap sa aming mga magsasakang makapaghanap ng mga mamimili ng aming mga produkto. Nang dahil sa KADIWA ni Ani at Kita on Wheels ng DA, direkta na naming naihahatid ang aming mga produkto sa ating mga kababayan."

Meanwhile, consumer Annabelle Tungol of Kidapawan City shared that KADIWA offers buyers with more options at cheaper prices. "Magandang programa ang KADIWA ni Ani at Kita para sa bawat mamimili. Mura na ang mga bilihin, makasisiguro pa kaming ligtas ang mga pagkaing aming nabibili."

KADIWA stands for Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita.

The next KADIWA is slated in the province of Sarangani on April 20 and its second wave in Cotabato City will take place on April 22.

In the meantime, the DA has also started distributing vegetable seeds to LGUs to encourage their residents to grow vegetables at their backyards as additional sources of food. (RAFIS 12)