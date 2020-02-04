Sarangani's 7th most wanted shabu dealer arrested

COTABATO CITY --- Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 arrested Monday the seventh most wanted shabu peddler in Sarangani province.

Alvin Palec Llaneza, 30, fell in an entrapment operation by PDEA-12 agents in Barangay Malandag in Malungon, Sarangani.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Tuesday the operation that resulted in the arrest of Llaneza was assisted by the Police Regional Office-12 and the Sarangani provincial police office.

Duquiatan said the suspect, now in their custody, ranked 7th in the list of the top 10 most wanted dealers of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in Sarangani.

Llaneza shall be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, using the shabu confiscated from him as evidence.

He was nabbed in the act of selling his illegal merchandise to a non-uniformed PDEA-12 agent disguised as drug dependent in a tradeoff in Sitio Basak in Barangay Malandag.