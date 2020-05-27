Screening process for returning Basilan residents extensively stringent
COTABATO CITY --- The Basilan provincial government has an efficient process in handling of residents returning from regions outside and from abroad while the country is beset with a COVID-19 problem.
This was witnessed by Basilan’s local communities three days ago, when the office of Gov. Jim Salliman, through personnel of the provincial health office, the Basilan Integrated Provincial Health Office and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council screened efficiently three residents who have just arrived from abroad where they are employed as contract workers.
The three overseas workers were fetched from the Isabela City port by a team from the PDRRMC, transported to an isolation facility and examined according to procedures set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.
The three overseas workers are now being quarantined under the guidance of physicians while waiting for the results of the individual coronavirus testing.
All three have been screened by health authorities in transport points outside of Basilan where they stayed first after arriving from abroad, prior to their return to the island province.
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said Wednesday he was glad with how the Basilan provincial government is handling constituents returning to Basilan from regions outside and from foreign countries.
“From a distance we can see the good cooperation among our units in Basilan, the provincial police and the local executives in their common war on coronavirus,” Sobejana said Wednesday.
Basilan has 11 municipalities and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan.
