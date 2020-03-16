Seaside DBS town guarded against COVID-19

MAGUINDANAO --- Police personnel in the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town are helping monitor the health condition in barangays under their jurisdiction amid the mounting novel coronavirus infection scare.

The Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) municipal police and the office of Mayor Marshall Sinsuat and local health workers are working together in ensuring that all of the 13 barangays under them are COVID-19-free as much as possible.

Sinsuat, chairperson of the municipal disaster risk reduction and management council, announced on Monday, March 16, that he had instructed all barangay captains in the municipality to check on possible presence of vacationing constituent overseas workers from countries where there is high prevalence of the coronavirus disease.

Sinsuat said even employees of their LGU are subjected to routine health checks as part of their anti-COVID-19 campaign.