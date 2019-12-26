Second victim of Shariff Aguak ambush dies in hospital
COTABATO CITY --- The critically wounded victim of Tuesday’s ambush in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao died in a hospital Wednesday, the second fatality in the attack that also hurt a vice mayor.
Hadji Akmad Lumenda Ampatuan succumbed to multiple bullet wounds on Wednesday afternoon, according to relatives and local officials in Shariff Aguak.
He and Shariff Aguak Vice Mayor Akmad Baganian Lumenda and a third companion, Elham Khalid, were together in a red Toyota Innova that unidentified men shot with assault rifles while traversing a stretch of a highway in the center of the municipality.
Khalid died on the spot and was immediately buried Tuesday by relatives in keeping with Islamic tradition of burying the dead within 24 hours after death.
The vice mayor, who was wounded in the arm, is now recuperating in a hospital.
