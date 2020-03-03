Shrine in Mlang open for Holy Week commemoration
MLANG, North Cotabato – The Shrine of the Holy Cross in Barangay New Rizal here will be opened to pilgrims during the Holy Week celebration in April, officials said.
On Tuesday, Mlang Mayor Russel M. Abonado and Father Tony Lupiba, DCK discussed the activities at the shrine during the Lenten Season.
It has been a tradition that every year, thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine to pray.
The Shrine of the Holy Cross was built by the Oblate missionaries and later turned over to the Diocese of Kidapwan.
People come and pray then commemorate the passion, death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ and the holding of Stations Of the Cross.
The Mlang tourism office noted that visitors come from as far as Davao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, South Cotabato and Cotabato City.
The Local Government Unit of Mlang will provide security in the vicinity of the shrine to ensure safety of all pilgrims. (Williamor A. Magbanua)
