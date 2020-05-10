Slain Army COVID-19 frontliners honored
COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division honored Friday the two soldiers killed by Dawlah Islamiya bandits while performing anti-coronavirus frontline duties in Datu Hoffer town in Maguindanao.
The honor rites preceded the transport of the cadavers of Corporals Jermie Ombiang and Vicente Gata of the 57th Infantry Battalion to their respective hometowns in central Mindanao.
Col. Steve Crespillo of the 6th ID led the event, held at Camp Siongco in Datu Odin Sinsuat town in Maguindanao.
Ombiang and Gata were in a team of soldiers enforcing COVID-19 quarantine in an upland area in Datu Hoffer that heavily armed members of the Dawlah Islamiya attacked from two directions, killing them both instantly.
Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, said Ombiang and Gata are heroes.
“They were killed while performing COVID-19 containment missions in a known bastion of Dawlah Islamiya terrorists,” Carreon said.
Transport woes affects shipment of COVID-19 testing booths to Region 12, BARMM
COTABATO CITY --- The Department of Science and Technology has five COVID-19 specimen collection booths for central Mindanao but shipment from...
Slain Army COVID-19 frontliners honored
COTABATO CITY --- The Army’s 6th Infantry Division honored Friday the two soldiers killed by Dawlah Islamiya bandits while performing...
Cotabato City no movement day: When everyone obeys rules (Photo gallery)
COTABATO CITY - Sunday is "No Movement" day in Cotabato City as part of the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus disease.
...
Cotabato Light braces for "re-entry" with safety and wellness as top priority
COTABATO CITY - With areas around the country slowly lifting the enhanced community quarantine, a number of establishments are now preparing for...
BARMM seeks NBI’s help to act on complaints over SAP distribution
BONGO ISLAND, Maguindanao --- Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the National Bureau of Investigation (...