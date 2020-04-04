Soccsksargen has 9 PUI deaths, 7 confirmed COVID-19, 5 of PUI deaths from SoCot
COTABATO CITY - Nine out of 191 Person Under Investigation in the Soccsksargen region have died while seven were confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, the Department of Health (DOH-12) reported today.
Two PUIs from South Cotabato have died but thier laboratory tests for COVID-19 are still pending.
Patient 2236, a male 46 year old male from Cotabato City have been discharged from Cotabato REgional and Medical Center and is now under close home quarantine.
South Cotabato has five PUI deaths but only one was confirmed COVID-19 positive.
