South Cotabato has 2 new COVID-19 patients
KORONADAL CITY - Two residents of South Cotabato who have travel history to Cebu and Manila have been tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the region's positive patients to 37, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said on Independence Day.
The 36th patient is a 23-year-old female who traveled to Cebu and arrived in the province on May 31. She is stable and awaiting PH number.
The 37th patient, still awaiting PH number, was a 37-year-old female who traveled to Manila arriving in South Cotabato on June 6. She is on stable condition.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (JUNE 12, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. TATLO KATAO, patay kabilang ang dalawang mga bata sa insidente ng pamamaril...
43 Malaysians stranded in Sulu rescued
COTABATO CITY --- The police on Thursday ferried to Zamboanga City 43 Malaysians who got stranded in different towns in Sulu due...
Army nanguna sa feeding at tree planting activity sa Magpet, North Cotabato
MAGPET, COTABATO – Sabay na isinagawa ng Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion ang tree planting activity at food feeding program sa Brgy Pangao-an,...
All Cotabato City cops undergoing COVID-19 test
COTABATO CITY – After two active police officers turned out positive of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the city police chief on Thursday has...