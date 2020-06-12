South Cotabato has 2 new COVID-19 patients

KORONADAL CITY - Two residents of South Cotabato who have travel history to Cebu and Manila have been tested positive of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the region's positive patients to 37, the Department of Health (DOH-12) said on Independence Day.

The 36th patient is a 23-year-old female who traveled to Cebu and arrived in the province on May 31. She is stable and awaiting PH number.

The 37th patient, still awaiting PH number, was a 37-year-old female who traveled to Manila arriving in South Cotabato on June 6. She is on stable condition.