Speaker Balindong donates 3,000 KN95 masks to frontliners of APMC

MARAWI CITY — Speaker Ali Pangalian M. Balindong turned over today, May 14 some 3,000 KN95 masks to the frontliners of Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) to aid their ongoing efforts against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The masks were received by Medical Center Chief II Dr. Shalimar Sani Rakiin together with Department of OB-Gyn Medical Specialist Dr. Rasnaifah Batugan Pundato and Public Health Unit Head Dr. Abdulnasser Maca-alin.

“This is our way of reaching out to our unsung heroes, our medical health workers on their indefatigable efforts and to honor their sacrifices in the service of our constituents here in Marawi City and the province of Lanao del Sur,” Balindong said.

Balindong said during these challenging times, it is a must to be of service to our community and do whatever we can to help each other.

“We will continue to look for opportunities to support in battling this pandemic,” he said.

Balindong added the only way to defeat this global crisis is through our collective efforts.

“Ever since we adapted this new normal of staying quarantined to protect ourselves from Covid-19, our healthcare professionals do not have much this privilege. Our frontliners need our assistance too. They should feel that we care for them and we wish we could have done even more,” Balindong said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rakiin expressed her gratitude for the kindness and generosity of the Parliament Speaker.

“We would like to express our deepest thanks to our BTA Parliament Speaker Ali Pangalian M. Balindong for his continued support to our medical frontliners most especially here in Amai Pakpak Medical Center. Your unwavering support means a lot to us to move further and give our best effort each day to fight this global pandemic,” Dr. Rakiin stressed.

Other attendees during the turn-over were Lanao del Sur Board Member Abdulrashid Alonto Balindong and staff from the Office of the Parliament Speaker led by Administrative Division Chief Jonaina M. Macabando. (GALao, BTA Parliament)