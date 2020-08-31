Reading 1 1 COR 2:1-5

When I came to you, brothers and sisters,

proclaiming the mystery of God,

I did not come with sublimity of words or of wisdom.

For I resolved to know nothing while I was with you

except Jesus Christ, and him crucified.

I came to you in weakness and fear and much trembling,

and my message and my proclamation

were not with persuasive words of wisdom,

but with a demonstration of spirit and power,

so that your faith might rest not on human wisdom

but on the power of God.

Responsorial Psalm PS 119:97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102

R. (97) Lord, I love your commands.

How I love your law, O LORD!

It is my meditation all the day.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

Your command has made me wiser than my enemies,

for it is ever with me.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

I have more understanding than all my teachers

when your decrees are my meditation.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

I have more discernment than the elders,

because I observe your precepts.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

From every evil way I withhold my feet,

that I may keep your words.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

From your ordinances I turn not away,

for you have instructed me.

R. Lord, I love your commands.

Alleluia LK 4:18

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me;

he has sent me to bring glad tidings to the poor.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel LK 4:16-30

Jesus came to Nazareth, where he had grown up,

and went according to his custom

into the synagogue on the sabbath day.

He stood up to read and was handed a scroll of the prophet Isaiah.

He unrolled the scroll and found the passage where it was written:

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,

because he has anointed me

to bring glad tidings to the poor.

He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives

and recovery of sight to the blind,

to let the oppressed go free,

and to proclaim a year acceptable to the Lord.

Rolling up the scroll,

he handed it back to the attendant and sat down,

and the eyes of all in the synagogue looked intently at him.

He said to them,

“Today this Scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing.”

And all spoke highly of him

and were amazed at the gracious words that came from his mouth.

They also asked, “Is this not the son of Joseph?”

He said to them, “Surely you will quote me this proverb,

‘Physician, cure yourself,’ and say, ‘Do here in your native place

the things that we heard were done in Capernaum.’”

And he said,

“Amen, I say to you, no prophet is accepted in his own native place.

Indeed, I tell you,

there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah

when the sky was closed for three and a half years

and a severe famine spread over the entire land.

It was to none of these that Elijah was sent,

but only to a widow in Zarephath in the land of Sidon.

Again, there were many lepers in Israel

during the time of Elisha the prophet;

yet not one of them was cleansed, but only Naaman the Syrian.”

When the people in the synagogue heard this,

they were all filled with fury.

They rose up, drove him out of the town,

and led him to the brow of the hill

on which their town had been built, to hurl him down headlong.

But he passed through the midst of them and went away.