Strengthened marine turtles protection

GLAN, Sarangani - Community Environment and Natural Resources Officer (CENRO) of Glan in Sarangani Province Abdul D. Cariga unveiled that a circular fiber tank, which will serve as a holding or recovery tank for rescued or stranded marine turtles, was turned over by the RD Foundation Incorporated (RDFI) to the local government unit of Glan on Friday, July 24.

CENRO Cariga said that the recovery tank – 4 meters wide and 1.2 meters deep – will support the established Pawikan Center at Sitio Kimangayaw in Brgy. Burias of the said town which has already released hundreds of marine turtle hatchlings since its inauguration on October last year.

The turn over ceremony was led RDFI AVP Executive Director Ryan S. Vidanes and witnessed by Glan Mayor Vivien B. Yap, MD, CENRO Cariga, Barangay Chairperson Victor D. Siao, Jr. and Barangay Council members.

Meanwhile, Rex Teves of the USAID-Protect Wildlife extended an assistance in the construction of Pawikan Learning Center (PLC) which will commence this year.

The PLC aims to heighten the public’s awareness on the protection and conservation of marine turtles.