Sunday brown out in Cotabato Light franchise area
Two Dawlah Islamiyah Terrorist members arrested in South Cotabato
CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two members of Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist group were apprehended by the troops of 5th Special Forces Battalion on June...
Public masses in Cotabato, Kidapawan, Koronadal cathedrals resume
COTABATO CITY - The Archdiocese of Cotabato and the dioceses of Kidapawan and Marbel have resumed public masses at the Immaculate Conception...
Advisory:
NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting CLPC franchise tomorrow, June 7, 2020 (Sunday) - 8-8:30am and 10:30 am-11:00 am....
Cotabato City LGU welcomes LSIs, ROFs at Awang airport
COTABATO CITY -- Cotabato City Tourism Officer Norianne Lou Frondoza and Mohammad Rascal, airport manager of Civil Aviation Authority of the...
27-year old male in Sultan Kudarat is Region-12's 29th COVID-19 positive
COTABATO CITY - One new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive has been reported in the Soccsksargen region, the Department of Health...