Talitay mayor gunned down in Malate, Manila

The mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao, Abdulwahab Sabal was gunned down in front of a hotel in Malate, Manila on Monday night, police and online news reported Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Samuel Pabonita, Manila Police District Station 9 commander, said the victim was about to enter a hotel along Quirino Avenue when he was shot.

Sabal and three other companions were about to enter the main entrance of the hotel when the suspects on board motorbikes opened fire.

The gunmen remained unidentified.

Pabonita said that the hotel’s glass door damaged when hit by bullets. The mayor’s remains was at the hotel lobby when the police came at 11:30 p.m.

Sabal, then vice mayor of Talitay, and his brother, Talitay Mayor Montasir were included in Pres. Duterte’s list of politicians who were allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

The siblings denied they were into illegal drugs.