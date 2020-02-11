  Tuesday Feb, 11 2020 09:06:35 PM

Talitay mayor gunned down in Malate, Manila

Breaking News • 09:00 AM Tue Feb 11, 2020
144
By: 
Elsie Morales
Mayor Abdulwahab Sabal lifeless at the Malate hotel lobby. (PNP Malate Station 9 photo)

The mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao, Abdulwahab Sabal was gunned down in front of a hotel in Malate, Manila on Monday night, police and online news reported Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Samuel Pabonita, Manila Police District Station 9 commander, said the victim was about to enter a hotel along Quirino Avenue when he was shot.

Sabal and three other companions were about to enter the main entrance of the hotel when the suspects on board motorbikes opened fire.

The gunmen remained unidentified.

Pabonita said that the hotel’s glass door damaged when hit by bullets.  The mayor’s remains was at the hotel lobby when the police came at 11:30 p.m.

Sabal, then vice mayor of Talitay, and his brother, Talitay Mayor Montasir were included in Pres. Duterte’s list of politicians who were allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

The siblings denied they were into illegal drugs.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

PRO-12 personnel undergo random drug testing

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 based in General Santos City underwent drug testing Monday in keeping with...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb. 11, 2020)

NEWSCAST

7:00 AM

HEADLINES:

1. MAYOR ng Talitay, Maguindanao patay sa pamamaril sa Maynila.

2....

Datu Blah Sinsuat now has IRA as BOL benefit

MAGUINDANAO - A seaside town without an Internal Revenue Allotment since its creation 11 years ago will now have a monthly IRA from the national...

Talitay mayor gunned down in Malate, Manila

The mayor of Talitay, Maguindanao, Abdulwahab Sabal was gunned down in front of a hotel in Malate, Manila on Monday night, police and online news...

2 NPAs dead, firearms seized in latest Sarangani Army-rebel clashes

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Soldiers shot dead two New People’s Army guerillas and recovered four assault rifles and other combat provisions in...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208