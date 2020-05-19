Teacher, 8 others nabbed during anti-drug ops in Soccsksargen

COTABATO CITY --- Nine drug dealers, one of them a school teacher, were arrested one after another in a series of police operations in Region 12 on Sunday.

The operations that resulted in the arrest of the nine shabu peddlers involved personnel of the provincial police offices in Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato provinces.

Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday the nine suspects fell in one entrapment operation after another, laid with the help of local officials.

Among the now detained nine drug dealers is Richard Joey Teo, who ranks seventh in the list of top ten most wanted shabu distributors in Alabel, Sarangani.

A 51-year-old teacher, Edgar Allan Asug, was also nabbed in the act of selling shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride, to a non-uniformed police agent in Barangay Kalawag in Isulan, capital town of Sultan Kudarat.

Corpus said all nine suspects shall be prosecuted separately for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the 2002 Dangerous Drugs Act, using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence.