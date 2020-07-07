TESDA-12 brings electricity to IP village in South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Over 100 households will soon have electricity in the farthest sitio of Barangay Ned Lake Sebu South Cotabato as Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) launched its new project for Indigenous Peoples communities.

During the launching of the IPEACE project or Indigenous People Empowered as Agripreneur towards a Collective End, project TALA “TESDA Alay ay Liwanay at Asenso” was also presented to the different sitio leaders of the barangay.

With the support of the Local Government Unit and the barangay, TESDA chose Sitio Blit as a recipient of project TALA as the said sitio has no electricity for the past years.

Despite the muddy and difficult terrain going to the said sitio, TESDA officials was courageous to implement the program in the center of sitio blit.

Participants from sitio blit will undergo 15 days of lecture and training in Photovoltaic Installation NC 2 in their sitio.

Cost and equipment of the said training will be shouldered by TESDA including the assessment and the allowance of the participants.

“The budget was already approved we are just waiting for the downloading of the budget for the equipment to use in the training,” TESDA 12 Director Rafael Abrogar II said.

Barangay Ned is one of vilalges in the region that will also receive the project IPEACE.

“We will bring the services of TESDA in the farthest area including the trainer and the equipment” Abrogar said.