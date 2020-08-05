  Wednesday Aug, 05 2020 04:51:53 PM

TESDA-12 to train IP community in Lake Sebu on TechVoc program

Local News • 11:00 AM Wed Aug 5, 2020
By: 
Karl Mike Tabingo
The beneficiaries and government representatives during the launching of TESDA's Project TALA in Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

KORONADAL CITY - The more than 70 years of the dark night will be over soon in one of the farthest sitios (sub-villages) in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

This will be realized as Technical Education and Skills Development Authority 12 started implementing "Project TALA" or "TESDA Alay ay Liwanag at Asenso" in Sitio Blit, BArnagay Ned.

One of the oldest residents of Sitio Blit, Mapalo Dudim is 70 years living in the area and since his birth on April 4, 1950, he has not experience having electricity in sitio blit together with his parents.

“I am very thankful, we are very thankful to be beneficiaries of the program, I have not experience having electricity since I was in our sitio,” Dudim explained.

Sitio Blit is also the recipients of IPEACE program or Indigenous People Empowered as Agripreneurs towards a Collective End a flagship project of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict and to end insurgency in the area.

TESDA 12 will give 50 slots of training for 15 days in Photovoltaic Installation and an additional 140 slots for the whole community of the said sitio.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II assured the community that they will receive enough training and P160 allowance during the durating of the training.

Sitio Blit is one of the 52 sub-villages in Barangay Ned, Lake Sebu that will be recipient of training porgram in agriculture and other services from the partner government agencies.

“This is a new revolution, the revolution against poverty, hunger and lack of opportunity,” Abrogar said.

