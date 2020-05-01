Tesda focuses more on food production programs

KORONADAL CITY - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda-12) in the Soccsksargen region has geared its programs to stronger partnership with the technical/vocation school of TechVoc and the local government units to ensure for food security.

Tesda Director General Isidro S. Lapeña said some P60 million pesos worth of scholarship grants are now ready for grabs by every province in the region and it will focus on agriculture, food manufacturing and other TechVoc tracks.

Lapeña has already given orders for the strengthening food security in the country with TESDA programs and facilities.

“We shall start with our own offices and training facilities and the immediate communities where TESDA Offices are located,” said Lapeña during the Cabinet Economic Development Cluster Meeting.

Budget for the scholarship programs were also maximized for the agriculture, food security in the country and to tie up with Local Government Unit and to different barangay to build mini organic farms.

“Agriculture has been our top priority, our training institutions are directed to prioritize the agri-sector in allocating budget for their skills training. In this time of pandemic, we are now seeing the importance of food security. We can utilize both big and small spaces to plant vegetables,” Lapeña said.

TESDA 12 Regional Director Rafael Y. Abrogar II has assured that in the implementation of the various TESDA programs "no one will left behind specially to those who want to start a new beginning after the pandemic COVID-19."

Starting May 1, Region 12 has shiftred from Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to General Community Quarantine (GCQ) that will give some business establishments to operate.