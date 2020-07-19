Total COVID-19 patients in Region 12 hits 155 as 6 new cases were recorded
COTABATO CITY - Six more patients have been tested positive to coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of COVID-19 to 155, the Department of Health in Region 12 said.
Of the six new cases, two are from Sarangani, two from Sultan Kudarat, one from North Cotabato and one from Cotabato City.
All, except the patient from North Cotabato, have traveled history to Manila.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 18, 2020)
HEADLINES:
1. Bishop Charlie Inzon, OMI, DD, pormal nang naupo bilang Jolo bishop
2. 22...
Total COVID-19 patients in Region 12 hits 155 as 6 new cases were recorded
COTABATO CITY - Six more patients have been tested positive to coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of COVID-19 to 155...
Bishop Inzon installed as Jolo bishop in the renovated cathedral
COTABATO CITY - Filipino Bishop Charlie Inzon of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate was officially installed as the new vicar of the Apostolic...
2 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - The Department of Health in the Soccsksargen Region today said two new coronavirus cases were added to the list of COVID-19...
Shabu dealer killed, 2 arrested in Midsayap PDEA operation
COTABATO CITY --- State agents seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from three large-scale drug traffickers in an entrapment operation Friday in...