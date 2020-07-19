  Sunday Jul, 19 2020 09:27:00 PM

Total COVID-19 patients in Region 12 hits 155 as 6 new cases were recorded

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Sun Jul 19, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Six more patients have been tested positive to coronavirus in the Soccsksargen region, raising the total number of COVID-19 to 155, the Department of Health in Region 12 said.

Of the six new cases, two are from Sarangani, two from Sultan Kudarat, one from North Cotabato and one from Cotabato City.

All, except the patient from North Cotabato, have traveled history to Manila.

 

