Town councilor, cohorts arrested in Marawi shabu entrapment operation

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 16:15 PM Thu Sep 17, 2020
By: 
John M. Unson
The four drug traffickers are now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM. (Contributed) 

LANAO DEL SUR --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a municipal councilor and three cohorts who fell in an entrapment operation in Marawi City Thursday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Simpanor Capal Salic, an incumbent municipal councilor of Tagoloan, Lanao del Sur is now detained.

His three accomplices, Esnaira Capal and Malik Pangcoga Hadji Sali, former members of the Tagoloan Sangguniang Bayan, and Rodrigo Sequino, were also arrested.

Azurin said the Lanao del Sur provincial police office and soldiers under the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade based in Marawi City helped entrap the four drug traffickers.

Salic and his companions were nabbed after selling a kilo of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to non uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents in a sting Thursday morning in Barangay Matampay in Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also seized from the four suspects their vehicles, a white Toyota Hilux pick-up truck and black Toyota Fortuner.

 

