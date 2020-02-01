Trike driver nabbed for gun possession in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Military personnel arrested Friday at a checkpoint in Maguindanao a man for possession of an unlicensed gun, the Army here today said.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said elements of the 14th Mechanized Company under 57th Infantry Battalion, who were manning the checkpoint in Barangay Elian, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao, arrested the man identified as Guidsali M. Sula, 25 years old, resident of Barangay Salbu of Datu Saudi Ampatuan.

The arrested man was riding his tricycle together with his 3 children from Barangay Salbu going to Barangay Dapiawan when he was flagged down at Elian Detachment for a routine check of the commuters in the town.

In Sula’s sling bag was loaded caliber .45 pistol bearing serial number 686113. He failed to show legal document for the gun upon inspection.

Carreon, also concurrent Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) commander, reminded every citizen that bearing of undocumented firearms is subject to criminal charges under rule of law of our country.

The arrested man was properly turned over to Datu Saudi Ampatuan Municipal Police for proper disposition while his children were turned over to Sula’s wife with the help of local social welfare officer of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town.