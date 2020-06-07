Two Dawlah Islamiyah Terrorist members arrested in South Cotabato

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Two members of Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist group were apprehended by the troops of 5th Special Forces Battalion on June 2, in Barangay Basag, T’boli, South Cotabato. Recovered from the suspects were; Springfield rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, and a 9mm Ingram.

They were identified as Hamidin Alab, 32 years old, and Faizal Alab, 24 years old, both are residents of Purok, Mainog, Barangay Magsaysay, Polomolok, South Cotabato. Initial investigation revealed that they were the brothers of Ben Jack Alab, a member of Dawlah Islamiyah-Maguindanao group (Nilong sub-group), who was involved in an encounter with the PNP Special Action Force last March 2018 wile while being served with warrant of arrest for violations of Republic Acts 10591, 9165 and 9516.

Prior to the arrest, concerned citizens reported that the suspects are recruiting and intimidating the residents in the area.

“I commend the 5th Special Forces Battalion led by Ltc Randy Banaag for the arrest of Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist members thereby making evident the commitment of Joint Task Force Central to protect the civilians from being recruited and harassed by any terror groups.” said JTFC Commander Maj. Gen. Diosdado C. Carreon.

The suspects were brought to T’boli Municipal Police Station for proper filing of charges.