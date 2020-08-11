Uncooperative drug dealer perished in PDEA operation

COTABATO CITY --- Agents killed a drug dealer who resisted arrest after selling P340,000 worth of shabu in a sting Tuesday that went haywire.

Abdulhamid Bandal, also known as Ken, died from multiple bullet wounds sustained in the shootout with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Kakar area here.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said agents were forced to neutralize Bandal, a large-scale shabu trafficker, after he pulled out a .45 caliber pistol when he sensed he has sold 50 grams of shabu to non-uniformed anti-narcotics operatives.

The entrapment operation that went awry and led to the death of Bandal was laid with the help of his vigilant neighbors.

Besides shabu, PDEA-BARMM agents also seized Bandal's .45 caliber Norinco pistol that he fired at the team involved in the P340,000 worth drug entrapment deal.