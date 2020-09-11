UNDP donates biohazard protection supplies to Lanao del Sur

MARAWI CITY --- The government’s anti-COVID-19 campaign in Lanao del Sur, now with high prevalence of infection cases, got a boost with a supply of biohazard protection equipment from the United Nations Development Programme.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. said Friday he is thankful to the UNDP for donating early this week personal protection equipment for their anti-COVID-19 frontliners.

“This donation will augment our supplies. Our health frontliners need these supplies. We are grateful to the UNDP,” Adiong said.

Adiong is chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, or PDRRMC.

Lanao del Sur, which covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in its capital, Marawi City, accounts for most number of COVID-19 cases from among all provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Adiong said the UNDP donated to the provincial government 200 sets of protective suits, 200 face shields, 1,000 disposable facemasks, 200 KN95 facemasks, 2,000 pairs of shoe linings and 2,000 pairs of hand gloves.

He said the provisions from UNDP have been forwarded to the PDRRMC which is in the forefront of his administration’s COVID-19 containment operation.