UPDATE: Civilian slain in Maguindanao rice field blast

CAMP Siongco, Maguindano - A civilian was injured in an explosion at Sitio Gantong, Barangay Tonggol in General Salipada K. Pendatun (GKSP), Maguindanao at early morning today, September 23, 2020.

Victim, identified as Mujahid Guialudin, was hit while tending his carabao in the rice field when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off.

A military progress report later today said Guialudin has died minutes after he was rushed to the Buluan District Hospital.

After an hour, another IED was found by a civilian in the place. Troops of 40th Infantry Battalion with the PNP personnel of GSKP responded to the reported presence of IED and cordoned the area for safety procedures.

After the IED was safely disarmed, it was brought at Army’s Explosive and Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of army for proper disposition and further investigation.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry Division directed his troops to hunt down the suspects behind the bombing incident.

“The on-going operation of the Joint Task Force Central targeting the local bomb-makers is meant to contain the terrorists who are doing their terroristic plans in Central Mindanao,” Uy said.