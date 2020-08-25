UPDATE: North Cotabato town police chief slain while pursuing gunmen who killed Indian national

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A town police chief in North Cotabato was killed by unidentified gunmen involved in the murder of an Indian national while responding to a shooting incident in Carmen, North Cotabato Tuesday.

Police Major Joan Resureccion, acting police chief of Carmen municipal police office, was shot by the companions of gunmen who earlier shot dead an Indian engaged in money lending business.

Carmen Mayor Moises Arendain said Resurrecion and another police officer were chasing the gunmen involved in the murder of an Indian national when they were ambushed in Sitio Tawan-Tawan, Barangay Poblacion, Carmen, North Cotabato.

“He and other police were conducting pursuit operations against gunmen but were ambushed shortly before 10 a.m.,” Arendain said.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco has condemned the murder of Major Resureccion and urged the provincial police office to bring justice to the slain police officer.

Police and military personnel had been hunting down the suspects.

Colonel Henry Villar, North Ctoabato police director, said manhunt is continuing and vowed to bring justice to the slain police officer.

Villar said Major Resureccion was leading a team of police responders who chased the suspects after two of them shot dead a money-lending trader in Poblacion when a brief encounter ensued at about 9:45 a.m.

Villar identified the slain Indian national as Loveprect Singh Brar, 25 years old, a resident of Barangay Brgy Sudapin, Kidapawan City. He was shot dead by two men who also took his sling bag that contined huge amount of money.

The victim was rushed immediately at Carmen Municipal Hospital but was declared dead by his attending physician.

During the hot pursuit operation, around 9:45 in the morning, an exchange of fire ensued between the responding team and from more or less five fully armed unidentified suspects that lasted for five minutes.

Unfortunately, Resureccion sustained deadly wounds and was rushed at Carmen Municipal Hospital for medical treatment but was declared dead at around 10:25 in the morning by Dr. Nerio Ocsio, attending physician.

The North Cotabato PNP "strongly condemns and mourns for the senseless killing of PMAJ RESURRECCION."

He further encourage the public to support the PNP by reporting to their local PNP any information that may help and lead to the immediate solution of this case.