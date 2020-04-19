WestMinCom bracing for more Abu Sayyaf retaliatory attacks 

COTABATO CITY --- The police and military are bracing for more attacks by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu province to avenge its losses in clashes with pursuing state forces in the past four months.

Officials said Friday’s deadly attack by Abu Sayyaf bandits on soldiers patrolling in Barangay Danag in Patikul, Sulu was meant to create the impression that the group is still a force to reckon with, after many of its members perished in military offensives from between December 2019 to March this year.

The running gunfights Friday in Patikul resulted in the deaths of 2nd Lt. Rogelio Deligero, Staff Sgt. Jayson Gazzingan, Corporals Rasul Ao-as, Ernesto Bautista, Jr., John Michael Manodom, Mark Dexter Montenegro, Jomar Niñalga, Privates 1st Class Benson Bongguic, Jomel Pagulayan, Premark Vallecer and Private Jaydon Usman, who all belonged to the Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion.

The incident also left 14 soldiers wounded, now confined in a military hospital.

The deadly clash was preceded by an encounter in nearby Barangay Buhanginan Thursday between Abu Sayyaf bandits and personnel of the Army’s 5th Scout Ranger Battalion.

Three bandits were reportedly killed by Rangers in the ensuing gunfight.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said Sunday the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu is trying to create the impression that it has not been affected by the deaths of many members in military operations in recent months.

The WestMinCom gave planeside honors to eight of the 11 Army fatalities before their cadavers were transported by a C-130 aircraft from Edwin Andrews Airbase in Zamboanga City to Manila Saturday night.

"These brave soldiers had left us physically but their heroism will remain in our hearts forever," Sobejana said.

Three other slain soldiers are to be transported to their respective hometowns in Mindanao by military vehicles.

Sobejana has awarded with medals for gallantry the 14 soldiers wounded in the hostilities in Patikul.