When disaster strikes, people forget social distancing as seen in Digos gymnasium
Amid COVID-19 crisis, more than 300 families in Digos City rushed to the city gymnasium Monday, June 29, due to flash floods the struck the city's residential areas on Sunday night.
While at the gymnasium, social distancing and use of face masks were not observed as shown in the photos from the city government of Digos.
When disaster strikes, people forget social distancing as seen in Digos gymnasium
Amid COVID-19 crisis, more than 300 families in Digos City rushed to the city gymnasium Monday, June 29, due to flash floods the struck the city's...
Police confiscate materials for fishing explosives in Basilan operation
COTABATO CITY --- The police seized 200 kilos of ammonium nitrate and components for at least 500 fishing dynamites in an...
BARMM, MILF settle “rido” in Maguindanao
COTABATO CITY – “Impossible yet we made it possible.”
This was how Sec. Abdulraof Macacua, executive secretary of the Bangsamoro...
2 pa Covid positive sa Region 12; dalawa din sa BARMM
COTABATO CITY - Dalawa katao pa ang nagpositibo sa Covid-19 sa Soccsksargen region hanggang kahapon.
Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng DOH na ang...
Authorities foil delivery of smuggled cigarettes to Datu Blah Sinsuat town
MAGUINDANAO --- Authorities foiled Saturday an attempt by Tausug boatmen to smuggle into the seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town 100 boxes of...