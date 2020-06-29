  Monday Jun, 29 2020 07:37:33 PM

When disaster strikes, people forget social distancing as seen in Digos gymnasium

Local News • 15:00 PM Mon Jun 29, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

Amid COVID-19 crisis, more than 300 families in Digos City rushed to the city gymnasium Monday, June 29, due to flash floods the struck the city's residential areas on Sunday night.

While at the gymnasium, social distancing and use of face masks were not observed as shown in the photos from the city government of Digos.

 

When disaster strikes, people forget social distancing as seen in Digos gymnasium

