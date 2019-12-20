1st ever ice plant in Basilan's fishing capital rising
COTABATO CITY --- This is good for the fishery sector in the now markedly peaceful island province of Basilan.
Thousands of residents in Maluso town, fishing capital of Basilan, are to benefit from the first ever P20 million worth ice plant project of the provincial government that municipal officials are to help put up via counterpart fund and technical support.
The project is a joint initiative of Gov. Jim Salliman and the office of Maluso Mayor Hanie Bud.
Basilan’s Muslim and Christian residents have never been accustomed to eating fishes preserved in ice since time immemorial due to the abundance of daily catch from territorial waters but the facility, whose construction was launched Wednesday, can boost marketability of harvest surplus in provinces in mainland Mindanao through refrigeration while in transit.
Bud said he and his constituents are thankful to the provincial government for allocating funds for the ice plant project.
