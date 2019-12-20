4 top BIFF officials surrender in Maguindanao

Four top-ranking officials of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters under the Bungos faction laid down their arms in Maguindanao on Thursday morning.

Military troops identified the returnees as Ibrahim Odin, BIFF’s 3rd Brigade Commander, 2nd Division; Diya Musa, 1st Battalion Commander, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Division; Daud Paglas, admin officer, 1st Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Division, and Yasser Abunawas, son of Abunawas Damiyog and operation officer, 1st Battalion, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Division.

The rebels surrendered to soldiers of 34th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Indatuan, Northern Kabuntalan at 8:40am on December 19. The group turned over one Barrett rifle, one M16 rifle, one Rocket-Propelled Grenade, one Improvised Explosive Device, and pieces of ammunition.

Troops brought said returnees and firearms to the 34IB headquarters for disposition. “The military encourages even hardcore fighters to surrender to government troops for a chance to rebuild their lives as we are serious in extending peaceful mechanisms to those who contemplate to turn themselves in,” said Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, Joint Task Force Central Commander.

“Peace entails inclusive and participative solutions that we deem it necessary to involve and convince rebels to return to the fold of the law. With our success, we think this is an effective resolution, and we mean to sustain this campaign,” said Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Western Mindanao Command.