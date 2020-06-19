Anti-Terror bill to address armed conflicts: Maguindanao leaders

COTABATO CITY – Three more municipal mayors of Maguindanao on Thursday expressed full support for the proposed anti-terrorism bill, saying this would address conflict in their communities.

Acting Mayor Bai Zandria Ampatuan of Shariff Saydona Mustapha municipality said she believes the bill, once enacted into law, would put an end to armed conflict not only in her town but in other communities in Maguindanao as well.

“We manifest our full support to the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 in order to put an end to the perennial armed conflict brought about by the lawless armed groups inspired by international terrorist organizations that promote violent extremism,” Ampatuan said in a statement on Wednesday.

She is the spouse of Shariff Saydona Mustapha Mayor Sajid Islam Ampatuan.

Mayor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki town, meanwhile, said the proposed law would greatly improve the peace and order situation in the country, especially in Maguindanao.

“The intention and reason for the law are pure. It is for the Filipino people as long as the principles inspired in the Constitution and the most statutory and inherent rights of the people are protected and upheld, there’s nothing to worry about,” Mangudadatu said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Mayor Mamatanto Mamantal of Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao said he and other elected town officials are giving their “all-out and unconditional support” for the bill.

“We ask that through this bill, terrorism will end in our town and that genuine peace will reign in Maguindanao and the country,” Mamantal said.

Early on, Mayor Yacob Ampatuan of Rajah Buayan said he backed the proposed legislation since it would benefit his people.

Maguindanao Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu has also expressed full support for the anti-terror bill, saying it will put an end to violent extremism in her province. (PNA)