BARMM cops arrest Maguindanao massacre suspect

COTABATO CITY — Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced the arrest Monday of one of the accused in the Maguindanao massacre case.

He was one of the more than 80 suspects who remained at large.

In a news release, Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, BARMM police regional director, said Faisal Dimaukom alias Kagi Faizal was nabbed at 5:05 a.m. following a pivotal intelligence gathering and operation of the police.

Marcos said Dimaukom was arrested at Barangay Kabengi, Datu Saudi Ampatuan town by personnel of the Regional Intelligence Division, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14, and the municipal police. He did not resist arrest.

But Marcos said a fragmentation hand grenade was confiscated from him when he was arrested.

The police is awaiting order from the court as to when Dimaukom will be sent to Taguig where other massacre convicts are detained.

Marcos said PRO-BARMM will continue to hunt down other convicts who remained at large and other suspects in the Nov. 23, 2009 massacre in Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Several persons have been convicted of the crime, including several members of the Ampatuan clan.