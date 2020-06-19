Covid-19 cases in BARMM now at 72, BIATF prompts LGUs to tighten measures

COTABATO CITY — Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) now has a total of 72 confirmed Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases according to the region’s Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

BIATF spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said as of today, June 18, of these 72 cases, 56 are considered active cases, 12 have recovered and 4 died.

Pendatun noted that the six (6) latest positive cases recorded on June 17, and another one (1) on June 18, were Locally Stranded Individuals (LSI) and Returning Overseas Filipino Workers (ROFs) who availed the Hatid Probinsya Program of the government.

“These new cases are 3 LSI in Lanao del Sur, 3 Returning OFW in Maguindanao and just today, 1 LSI from Maguindanao was added to our list of confirmed cases,” Pendatun said during a press briefing here on Thursday.

With the rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in the BARMM, Health Minister Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan reminds the Local Government Units (LGU) to be vigilant.

While the BARMM supports the government’s Hatid Probinsya program, Dipatuan noted that the increase of Covid-19 cases in the region is linked to the LSI and ROFs, thus, proper coordination with the LGU is necessary.

Dipatuan also affirmed that there are also people who violate community quarantines and do not abide by the travel restrictions imposed by some LGUs.

“We appeal to everyone, especially those who travel by land to pass through the protocol, you can’t just go back to your communities without coordination with the LGUs,” Dipatuan stressed.

He said the LGU must be keen on any suspicious actions done by these people and immediately report them to the police stations.

“We have to ask for the law enforcers’ assistance to protect our health workers, because we have reports of harassments towards our front liners,” Dipatuan explained.

As of today, BARMM was able to document only 150 LSI who were brought back to their communities through a sweeper flight early this June.

Meanwhile, the BIATF said that the implementation of Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) will be until the end of June.

Spokesperson Pendatun advised the community to continue following the minimum health standards such as physical distancing, wearing of face mask and using alcohol and sanitizers.

He also reiterated the regional Darul Ifta’s reminder to the community to observe the 50% capacity rule in conducting prayers in the mosques.