Dawlah Maguindanao bomb attack misses target

MAGUINDANAO --- The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya terror group on Monday tried to bomb a military vehicle full of soldiers but missed.

No one was hurt in the roadside bombing along a stretch of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Meta in Datu Unsay town in Maguindanao but the incident triggered panic among villagers.

Police and Army officials said the improvised explosive device, packed with fragments of cast iron with jagged edges, went off just after an Army KM450 Kia light truck carrying 10 soldiers had passed by.

In a report Tuesday, the Army’s 6th Infantry Division said there is a possibility that the blasting mechanism of the roadside bomb malfunctioned, causing a delay in the explosion.

Two men reportedly planted the IED along the highway around 30 minutes before a powerful explosion ripped through the spot where it exploded.

Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon, commander of 6th ID, told reporters Tuesday they are anticipating more attacks by the Dawlah Islamiya, also known as the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, to avenge the deaths of no fewer than 20 members in clashes with pursing soldiers in the past 12 months.

The Dawlah Islamiya, which operates in the fashion of the Islamic State, has bombers expert in fabricating IEDs that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones.