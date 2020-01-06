IP women pray for rain to Australia; peace between US and Iran-Iraq

COTABATO CITY - A women's tribal group in Maguindanao has offered rituals and prayer calling the “Goddess of Fire” to shower more rains in Australia badly hit by huge forest fires.

The Teduray-Lambangian Women’s Organization Incorporated (TLWOI) has gathered few dozen of their members in a ritual site in South Upi, Maguindanao early today to seek “Frayag Sarif,” the goddess of fire of the tribe to bring rain and help ease the raging fire in many communities in Australia that brought huge damages to properties and has claimed death of humans and forest animals.

Froilyn Mendoza, the lead convenor of the group, said that they are “much worried” on what they see in social media and televisions on the situation of many Australians as the raging inferno continues to destroy the island.

The "Teduray-Lambangian tribal-kanduli" is a cultural practice of the tribe every time they are hit by drought or El Nino. This time they do it asking for rains for Australia.

The group is also calling for the Gods of Nature for the de-escalation of growing tension between United States and Iran and the looming war after the US drone strikes at Iraq airport that killed top military official of Iran, Qassem Soleimeni and his subordinates.

“We pray for peace,” Mendoza said.

Her group is worried the tension will result into World War 3 and everybody around the world will be affected.