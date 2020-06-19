Lanao Sur now has 51 coronavirus positive residents

COTABATO CITY --- Lanao del Sur province now has 51 COVID-19 cases, officials said Friday.

Lanao del Sur is one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro region which now has 72 recorded cases of coronavirus infections since Malacañang declared a national health emergency last March.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr., chairman of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Friday they have intensified efforts to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease in the province where 49 residents tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Adiong said his administration and the Integrated Provincial Health Office under physician Allen Minalang have mobilized teams to help in contact-tracing efforts.

Minalang said the COVID-19 patients are from Marawi City and different towns in the province.

Lanao del Sur covers 39 towns and more than 90 barangays in Marawi City, the provincial capital.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana of the Western Mindanao Command said Friday he has directed the Army’s 103rd Brigade in Marawi Cityto maximize its support to the COVID-19 containment efforts of Adiong.

The Bangsamoro health ministry reported Thursday that there are now 72 COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Bangsamoro regions cover the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur, both in mainland Mindanao and the geographically scattered Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.