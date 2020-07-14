  Tuesday Jul, 14 2020 08:22:31 PM

Region 12 has 8 new COVID-19 cases

HEALTH • 20:00 PM Tue Jul 14, 2020
6
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KORONADAL CITY - Eight new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded today by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region, bringing the total confirmed cases to 110.

Of the eight new cases, six were from Sarangani, one from South Cotabato and one from North Cotabato. 

All the new patients have travel history to Manila where high cases of COVID-19 was noted.

One patient, a 29-year-old from Sultan Kudarat, has recovered today, the DOH said.

 

No photo description available.

No photo description available.

Image may contain: text

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Region 12 has 8 new COVID-19 cases

KORONADAL CITY - Eight new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded today by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen...

PH Navy won't sail yet to Basulta with LSIs

COTABATO CITY — Two Philippine Navy vessels may not sail off yet to Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as 79 of the locally stranded individuals (LSIs)...

Dawlah Maguindanao bomb attack misses target

MAGUINDANAO --- The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya terror group on Monday tried to bomb a military vehicle full of soldiers but missed.

No one...

COVID-19 positive LSIs to remain in BARMM isolation facility

COTABATO CITY --- All 79 from among a group of 406 Bangsamoro residents returning to their island provinces positive to COVID-19 shall remain in...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 14, 2020)

HEADLINES:

1.  MAHIGIT 100 na mga baboy, pinatay dahil sa African Swine Fever

2.  79...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208