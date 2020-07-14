Region 12 has 8 new COVID-19 cases
KORONADAL CITY - Eight new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded today by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region, bringing the total confirmed cases to 110.
Of the eight new cases, six were from Sarangani, one from South Cotabato and one from North Cotabato.
All the new patients have travel history to Manila where high cases of COVID-19 was noted.
One patient, a 29-year-old from Sultan Kudarat, has recovered today, the DOH said.
